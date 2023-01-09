Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,994. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

