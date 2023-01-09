Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 120 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 5,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 158.4% in the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCD traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.61. 13,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day moving average is $259.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

