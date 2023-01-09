Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,325. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

