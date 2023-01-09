Philcoin (PHL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 57.8% lower against the dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $200,268.99 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00442107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01438433 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.83 or 0.31226898 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

