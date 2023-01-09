Piper Sandler Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $160.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.09.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.39.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $152.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

