PlayDapp (PLA) Price Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $85.57 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

