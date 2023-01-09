PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $382.30 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $631.21 or 0.03662069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $382.30 million and approximately $772,692.25 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

