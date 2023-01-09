Populous Price Tops $0.0649 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.46 million and $144,607.82 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 154.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00442563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.01441428 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.59 or 0.31259118 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

