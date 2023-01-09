Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 72,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 969,668 shares of company stock worth $1,479,284. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Porch Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 3,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 418,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

