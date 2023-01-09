Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

