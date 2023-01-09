Prom Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Prom has a market cap of $74.41 million and $2.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00023497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.98983287 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,931,858.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

