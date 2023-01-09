PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $142.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.13.

PTC opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock valued at $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

