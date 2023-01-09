Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Hits $0.34

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $88.28 million and $4.67 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.33384337 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,379,761.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

