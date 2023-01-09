Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $219.24 million and approximately $31.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00012114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.43 or 0.07727357 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00034155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00064677 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,487,193 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

