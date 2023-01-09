QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $41.97 million and $272,459.09 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00444682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.01448516 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,398.73 or 0.31408727 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

