QUASA (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,051.63

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $123.46 million and $123,051.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042652 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018849 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00239192 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171847 USD and is up 29.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,844.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

