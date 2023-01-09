Radio Caca One Day Volume Reaches $6.82 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $60.15 million and $6.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.64 or 0.01595616 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008760 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.01828504 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

