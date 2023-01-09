Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and $7.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.13 or 0.01622912 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008662 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00033565 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000487 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.66 or 0.01833039 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.