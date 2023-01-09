Radix Price Hits $0.0354 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $176.15 million and $424,451.68 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,979,902,571 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

