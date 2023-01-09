Radix (XRD) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Radix (XRD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $177.30 million and $371,842.86 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,979,751,650 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

