Rally Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Rally has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $504,155.11 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00447400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.01435453 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.46 or 0.31600747 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

