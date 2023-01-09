Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.00

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.