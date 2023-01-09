Raymond James Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 4.6 %

LUV stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.