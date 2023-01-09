Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,100 ($73.49) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

