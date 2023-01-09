ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $6,706.85 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00475699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00034187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

