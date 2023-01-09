Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after purchasing an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

