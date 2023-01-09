Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $162.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.78. 4,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average is $131.06. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

