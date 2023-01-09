Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 645 ($7.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.23) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.62).

LON RTO opened at GBX 501.40 ($6.04) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 565.40 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,581.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.51.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

