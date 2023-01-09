Request 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Request has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $89.01 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00042427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00236361 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.087749 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,221,224.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

