Request Price Hits $0.0898 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $89.76 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005589 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08980201 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,250,906.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

