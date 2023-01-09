Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Gap Down to $15.28

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $14.83. Retail Opportunity Investments shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 1,576 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $465,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

