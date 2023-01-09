Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.65.

RVLV opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 386,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

