Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 12,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 534,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,089.07% and a negative return on equity of 72.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

