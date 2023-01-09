Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

