Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $752,998.85

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $752,998.85 and $17,516.99 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037146 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00241530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00150074 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,839.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.