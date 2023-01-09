Robert W. Baird Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

IAA stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,678,000 after acquiring an additional 351,073 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,231,000 after acquiring an additional 538,337 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

