Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 147,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,212. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,813 shares of company stock worth $3,132,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $192,352,000. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $105,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $49,778,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.