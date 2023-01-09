Rocket Pool ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $240.57 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,392.54 or 0.08101922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $240.57 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,753 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,343.48510805 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6,266,845.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

