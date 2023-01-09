Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $245.19 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,419.33 or 0.08183263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,753 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,394.68140137 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,397,726.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

