Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) a C$69.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a neutral rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$56.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

