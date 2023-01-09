Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

