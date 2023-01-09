RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

RPM International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RPM International by 49.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

