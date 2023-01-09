Safe Price Reaches $6.84 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00039477 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $142.54 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00114702 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00211220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00061292 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005776 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.91656982 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

