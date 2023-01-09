SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $446.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SALRF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $38.24 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

