Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target Raised to €16.00 at Barclays

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.50 ($15.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($13.51) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.