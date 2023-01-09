Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €902.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($959.57) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($797.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($797.87) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($765.96) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €840.00 ($893.62) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at €748.80 ($796.60) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €692.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €657.27. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($277.18).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.