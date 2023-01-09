Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $29.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 53,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in HP by 52.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

