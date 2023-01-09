Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $2,396.29 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.34 or 0.07675644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

