Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,933 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.67% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get United States Commodity Index Fund alerts:

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

USCI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 8,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.