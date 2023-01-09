Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.08

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 63086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

